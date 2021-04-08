Kansas City police chief will skip GOP event after criticism from mayor

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith has pulled out of a scheduled appearance at a Republican Party event after facing criticism from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Smith was scheduled to be a guest of honor at the Jackson County Republican Committee’s April 17 Reagan-Lincoln Day dinner, which will feature speeches from two U.S. Senate candidates, former Gov. Eric Greitens and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

But Smith announced Thursday that he would no longer be attending the event after Lucas and others raised concerns about the head of the city’s police department participating in an overtly partisan event.

“I was invited, on behalf of the police department, to be recognized for its hard work during the summer of 2020,” Smith said in a statement. “It is becoming apparent that my attendance at the event would be a distraction.”

“After careful consideration, I will respectfully decline the invitation to this event.”

The Jackson County Republican Committee sent out an invitation Wednesday, highlighting Smith as a guest of honor at the event alongside Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who were filmed brandishing firearms at protesters last year.

“Never in Kansas City have I seen our apolitical appointees—be it a police chief, city manager, or fire chief—engage as featured guests/speakers in partisan political events or causes. The reasons not to do so are numerous and apparent. I would hope this does not change,” Lucas said on Twitter Thursday morning without directly naming Smith.

Smith has attended politically-tinged events in the past, including a White House event last year where then-President Donald Trump announced an expansion of Operation Legend, a federal law enforcement initiative that targeted violent crime in Kansas City and other cities.

The Operation Legend event came during the 2020 presidential race and Smith’s appearance drew scrutiny, but it was an official White House event rather than a campaign event.

The exchange highlights Lucas’ lack of direct control over the police department.

Smith answers to a Board of Police Commissioners made up of a majority of gubernatorial appointees, including two who were appointed by Greitens.

Lucas, who also holds a seat on the five-member board, is a potential Democratic candidate for the same Senate seat being sought by Schmitt and Greitens.

Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.

Greitens, the former governor, will also be a featured speaker. Greitens resigned from office in 2018 in the face of multiple scandals, including allegations of sexual blackmail and violence.

Both men launched bids for U.S. Senate last month. The April 17 event at the Adams Pointe Conference Center marks the first campaign appearance in the Kansas City area for either a candidate more than a year ahead of the 2022 Republican primary.

Greitens and Schmitt are both vying for similar segments of the Missouri electorate, making overt appeals to former President Donald Trump and his supporters when they both launched their candidacies on Fox News last month.