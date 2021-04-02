Police identify woman whose death in KC house fire has been labeled ‘suspicious’

Police on Friday identified a woman whose death in a house fire earlier in the week prompted a “suspicious death” investigation as 66-year-old Dora Gamble, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

Gamble and a juvenile were seriously injured in the fire on Wednesday evening that heavily damaged her house in the 5400 block of South Woodland Avenue.

Firefighters pulled Gamble and the child from the burning home and rushed them to hospitals. Gamble later died from her injuries. The child was last listed in critical condition.

Police launched a “suspicious death” investigation after fire investigators determined the origin of the fire to be suspicious. The Kansas City Police Department’s bomb and arson and with homicide detectives are investigating the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Court record show that Gamble had filed for a protection order against a 55-year-old man last fall and was granted a full order of protection that was to be in effect until Nov. 3.

The man was ordered not to communicate with her or harass, stalk or threaten her, according to court documents. He was also ordered not to come within 1,000 feet of her.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.