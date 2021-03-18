Branson musician stole from crowds with foster kid charity scam, prosecutors say

A Branson musician admitted in federal court Thursday that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from his audience members by creating a fake charity for foster kids, federal prosecutors said.

James Patrick Garrett, 65, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for stealing more than $85,000 over the period of several years. He was a regular act in Branson’s IMAX theater, where he performed country music cover songs by a variety of artists including John Denver, the federal prosecutor’s office of western Missouri said.

“For several years, this performer took advantage of his own audiences by pulling at their heartstrings while stealing from their pockets,” acting U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore said in a statement Thursday. “He cynically and greedily victimized donors who falsely believed they were helping foster children.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. It was initiated by the Branson Police Department.

Authorities allege Garrett devised the scheme by creating a company named Diamond Jym Ranch, Inc., making himself the president and a member of its board of directors. Founding documents for the fake charity disclosed its intended purpose as providing housing, education, food and other needs to displaced or homeless children.

At the end of each show, prosecutors said, Garrett would ask his audience to donate to the charity, making donation boxes available at the exit of the theater where he performed. He also told audience members they could mail checks to his home on a regular basis if they wished to support the cause.

Garrett later admitted that he spent the money on dining out at Branson restaurants, reducing his credit card debt, and paying rent and taxes among other things.

Moore, the federal prosecutor, added that there is “no way to know” how much money was stolen overall, but the office intends to seek restitution for those deceived by the scheme. The office will also seek prison time and a fine during Garrett’s sentencing.

Federal law allows a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without the option of parole, the prosecutor’s office said. A sentencing hearing for Garrett had not been scheduled as of Thursday.