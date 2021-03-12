Billboards showing suspect in 2020 homicide go live in Kansas City as FBI joins search

The FBI’s Kansas City field office announced Friday that it is assisting police in the search for a woman charged with murder in an August shooting that killed one woman and injured another person.

The FBI also released an image of a poster featuring the fugitive that will go live on billboards across the Kansas City area, seeking information on her whereabouts.

Earlier this year, Kansas City police announced they were looking for 45-year-old KaShawn Nicola Roper, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 23 killing of 23-year-old Jazmyn Henrion.

About 3:30 a.m. the day of the shooting, the victims showed up at a hospital in a private car. Two or three other people in the car told police that the shooting had occurred in the area of 68th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

A warrant for Roper’s arrest was issued in September. She was charged with second-degree murder, flight from perpetration of a felony, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Roper was described as being a black female, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, according to the FBI.

She also has numerous tattoos, including on both her arms, left calf, neck and abdomen. She has previously lived in Kansas City and may have ties to or may visit Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. The FBI said she may have fled to Denver.

The FBI said she should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who has information concerning her whereabouts should contact their FBI office or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The FBI is also running a notice on billboards at Interstate 70 and Interstate 435, Interstate 29 at Waukomis Drive, Interstate 470 and Missouri 291, U.S. 50 at Third Street, Interstates 29/35 at Admiral Boulevard and Interstate 435 and Truman Road in the Kansas City area.

