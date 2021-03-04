Jackson County corrections officer charged with taking bribe to smuggle drugs

A Jackson County corrections officer was charged Thursday for allegedly taking bribes to smuggle drugs to inmates.

Daniel Coach, 26, was charged in federal court with one count of using a telephone to facilitate unlawful activity related to corruption, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced.

On Feb. 2, an inmate told a law enforcement officer that Coach coordinated smuggling efforts with friends or family members of inmates, prosecutors said.

The inmate alleged that Coach brought in Percocet, K2, ecstasy and cocaine. The corrections officer would arrange to get placed on the inmate’s floor and get the drugs to the inmate, often during a cell check, prosecutors said.

Investigators arranged a planned operation.

On Wednesday, an undercover police officer spoke to Coach, who agreed to smuggle 25 oxycontin pills into the Jackson County Detention Center and give them to an inmate, court records said.

In return, Coach allegedly wanted six extra pills for himself and $100.

They met at a gas station later that evening and Coach accepted the drugs, which were inert pills, and cash. Prosecutors said Coach talked about how he gets contraband past checkpoints.

He was arrested leaving the parking lot.

Court records did not show any information for a defense attorney for Coach.