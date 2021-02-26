Blue Springs police launch investigation after man died from gunshot wound

Blue Springs police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one man dead.

Police responded to a report of a shooting just before 3 p.m. in the 700 block of NW Missouri 7 in Blue Springs. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Police said they are looking for a man who drove away in a white and gray 2000s-model Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at 816‐228‐0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).