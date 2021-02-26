Local

Three-year-old child dies in Blue Springs apartment fire, two adults injured

A fire that engulfed a Blue Springs apartment killed a three-year-old child and injured two adults Friday morning, according a fire official. Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire coming from the apartment.
A 3-year-old child died and two adults were injured when a fire engulfed a Blue Springs apartment Friday morning, according to Fire Chief Jeff Grote of the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

A 911 caller reported the fire shortly before 11 a.m. at the Apple Gate East apartment complex in the 100 block of Vesper Street, which is just east of Missouri 7 and Northwest R.D. Mize Road, Grote said.

The first firefighters, who arrived minutes later, reported heavy fire at the back of the apartment building, he said. Crews were able to quickly attack the fire and begin their search.

Initially, firefighters were told there were two children inside, but there was only one. Firefighters found the child dead in the apartment, Grote said. The child was not taken to a hospital.

Two adults were injured in the blaze and were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said. Grote did not describe the relationship between the child and the adults.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was just getting underway. The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office was responding to the scene to assist in the investigation because it was a fatal fire, Grote said.

Smoke the fire damaged some of the other units in the building, but the main body of fire was in the back one bedroom of the apartment, Grote said.

