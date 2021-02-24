2 shot during street race across Kansas City with dozens of drivers ticketed, PD says

At least two people were shot, an officer’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire and dozens of people were ticketed as street racers tore through Kansas City Tuesday night, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department in a news release Wednesday said it received several calls Tuesday night about “street racing, dangerous driving and shots fired.” The calls came in from downtown to Front Street, with a few further south as well.

One caller told police that shots were fired near East Truman Road and The Paseo while racers were in the area, police said. Baseball games were in play nearby at the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy at the time of the shooting.

Two people were believed to be shot during the racing, police said. Both were checked in to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

“One confirmed that he had been in the area of the racing when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot,” the release said.

The second person was reportedly unconscious, but in stable condition.

One officer’s vehicle was damaged by gunfire as they responded to the scene. Some of the racers also threw bricks at police on Interstate 435 from the 23rd Street overpass, according to the release. No officers were injured in either event.

Police said they “caught up to the racers” at about 9:45 p.m. at East 17th Street and Manchester Trafficway where about 150 vehicles were blocking the street.

The department said they “boxed the racers in,” and put out Stop Sticks, or spike strips, to stop the vehicles, according to the release. Many of the between 50 and 60 vehicles that fled the area were hindered by the Stop Sticks.

By the end of the evening, police issued 67 tickets and towed 18 vehicles — many of which had hit the Stop Sticks — according to the department. In the process, police also found a gun and a stolen vehicle.

The department plans to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the incident further.