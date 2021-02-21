Police investigating after man found dead Sunday afternoon at Kansas City park

A body was found Sunday at a park in south Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded at about 3 p.m. to an EMS call at Minor Park, in the area of Red Bridge Road and Blue River Road, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said Sunday.

They found the victim, an adult man, inside the park near a basketball court, Drake said. EMS, who also responded, declared the man deceased.

“Due to the nature of the injuries, at this time the death is being investigated as a suspicious death,” Drake said.

She added that detectives investigating the death are also looking to speak with anyone who was at the park Sunday.

“If you were here and you have some information, or you think you saw something — even if it’s small in your mind, it might be big to the detectives — they’re asking that you give the homicide unit a call,” she said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

No additional information was publicly available Sunday evening.