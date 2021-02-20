Police investigate shooting on I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, that injured driver

A man was shot while driving Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, forcing Interstate 635 to shut down as police investigated the incident.

Kansas City, Kansas, officers responded to the southbound lanes of I-635 near the Metropolitan Avenue exit shortly after 5 p.m.

Two men were in a vehicle when someone shot at them, police department spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said. The driver was struck, causing him to hit the median. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect vehicle fled.

Police closed the interstate while they searched for shell casings and other evidence, Chartrand said.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white Ford passenger car.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.