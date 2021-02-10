2 killed in shooting that may have stemmed from firewood dispute, Parkville police say

Two people were fatally shot Wednesday evening in Parkville following a possible dispute over firewood, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of NW River Park Drive, where they found one victim dead at the scene. Another was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died within an hour, Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, Chrisman said.

The police chief said he did not yet know the exact details of the dispute that led to the shooting, but that it had to do with a transaction of firewood in another part of Platte County.

Highway 9 between Park University and Coffey Road remained closed, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators found shell casings in the road, Chrisman said.

“The crime scene is right in the middle of the road,” he said.

The Kansas City Police Department was assisting at the crime scene, Chrisman said.