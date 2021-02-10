Missing Kansas City man found dead in backyard over 100 miles away, police say

The body of a Kansas City man who was reported missing in January was found the same day 112 miles south of the metro in Kansas, according to a Kansas City police spokesman.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Derrick A. Yule, police told The Star Wednesday. They believe his death occurred on Jan. 8 in the 4300 block of Main Street, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Yule had been reported missing from an apartment in the 300 block of West Armour Boulevard. At the same time, his body was found in the backyard of a home in Arcadia, Kansas, Becchina said.

Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas had received a tip shortly before midnight on Jan. 13 that a body could be found at a home in the 100 block of South Kansas Street, according to a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

A 37-year-old man at the home granted permission deputies to look around the property and while searching, they discovered Yule’s body in the backyard, the KBI said. The man fled but was arrested later on the evening of Jan. 15.

Nicholas Adam Carrillo was arrested for criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement, according to KBI. He is currently being held in Crawford County jail.

The KBI investigated Yule’s death for several days and determined that his killing occurred in the 4300 block of Main Street. Kansas City police official took over the investigation from the KBI last week, Becchina said.

A person of interest, who was not identified, was being held in Kansas and unrelated charges, Becchina said. Police are expected to present the case file to Jackson County prosecutors this week for consideration of charges in Yule’s death.

Yule’s killing is among the 14 homicides so far this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. Kansas City had reported 21 homicides by this time last year, which at 182 homicides was a record for the city.