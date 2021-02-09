Overland Park police ask for help finding missing woman with special needs

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman with special needs.

Officers were called to help a mother find her missing daughter at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Overland Park Police Department.

Chivon Ash-Vieu, 32, was last known to be in the area of Metcalf Avenue and West 103rd Street at about 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

“Ms. Ash-Vieu is a special needs adult and has health issues that would make dealing with the extreme temperatures difficult,” according to the release.

She is a white female who stands about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts to call the department at 913-895-6300.