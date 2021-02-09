Crime

Overland Park police ask for help finding missing woman with special needs

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman with special needs.

Officers were called to help a mother find her missing daughter at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Overland Park Police Department.

Chivon Ash-Vieu, 32, was last known to be in the area of Metcalf Avenue and West 103rd Street at about 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

“Ms. Ash-Vieu is a special needs adult and has health issues that would make dealing with the extreme temperatures difficult,” according to the release.

She is a white female who stands about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Police ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts to call the department at 913-895-6300.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service