Police: Girl still in critical condition days after crash involving Chiefs’ Britt Reid

The family of a 5-year-old critically injured in a Thursday night crash has started a GoFundMe. GoFundMe

The 5-year-old girl who was critically injured in a three-car crash Thursday involving assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid remains in critical condition, police said Sunday.

The girl, who is still hospitalized, suffers from a brain injury, Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email early Sunday afternoon.

A fundraiser for the girl has raised more than $185,000 as of midday Sunday. More than 4,000 people had contributed.

According to the GoFundMe launched Saturday by the girl’s family, the child suffered swelling and bleeding in and around her brain. She remained in critical condition at the time, “and hasn’t woken since the crash,” according to the online post.

Contributions to the GoFundMe will go toward hospital bills and weeks of missed work for the child’s mother, who is a single parent of three children, according to the fundraising post.

The crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday after a Gray Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and stopped on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435, police said. The driver called his cousins for help. They parked their silver Chevrolet Traverse south of the Impala with their lights on.

At that point, a white Ram Laramie Sport pickup, driving on the ramp to get on I-435, struck the left front of the Impala before continuing south and slamming into the Traverse. The drivers of both the Impala and the Traverse and a front seat passenger were not injured.

The 5-year-old was drifting in and out of consciousness when transported to the hospital, audio of police dispatches indicates.

A 4-year-old with injuries that were not life-threatening was also taken to the hospital.

The Star previously reported the pickup driver had injuries that were not life-threatening. Kansas City TV station KSHB reported the pickup was driven by Reid, 35.

According to KSHB, a police officer said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages” and noticed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks,” KSHB reported, citing a search warrant application.

Police did not identify Reid, but the Chiefs said in a statement Friday afternoon that they are aware of Reid’s involvement.