Rape suspect found dead in apartment after hours-long standoff with Kansas City police

A suspect in a rape was found dead early Monday morning following an hours-long standoff with Kansas City police.

Officers were called just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the 4100 block of Warwick Boulevard on a rape investigation, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

There, officers spoke with a woman who told police she had been raped before escaping to a neighbor’s apartment, Drake said.

The woman told police that the suspect was still in the apartment building, along with one of the suspect’s relatives. Police were also told there may be firearms in the apartment.

A standoff ensued as officers brought in negotiators who attempted to talk to the suspect and have him come out of the building peacefully, Drake said.

Just after 1:20 a.m., police entered the apartment where they found a deceased individual whom they believe to be the suspect, she said.

A death investigation is now underway.

The suspect’s relative was found, uninjured, inside the apartment, police said.

