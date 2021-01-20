KCK police arrest 4 people after robbery report, wrong-way pursuit and crash on I-70

Four people were taken into custody Wednesday after a woman was robbed in Kansas City, Kansas, causing police to chase a vehicle fleeing the wrong way on Interstate 70 before it crashed.

Officers were called after 1:30 p.m. to the 900 block of South 55th Street, where a woman was robbed of her belongings at gunpoint, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

When officers found the vehicle the robbers fled in, they started a pursuit. The vehicle entered onto the interstate heading west in the eastbound lanes, said Nancy Chartrand, a police spokeswoman.

To stop the pursuit, another officer driving on the interstate in the correct direction maneuvered and struck it “somewhat head on” near Interstate 670, Chartrand said. The vehicle spun out.

The driver and three passengers were taken into custody.

No one required medical treatment. The police and suspect vehicles are now inoperable.

“Training proved well and he was able to disable the vehicle,” Chartrand said of the officer, who she credited with quick thinking. The chase, she said, could have ended up “very, very differently.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.