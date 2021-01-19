Teen shot near 67th and Nieman taken to hospital after dispute, Shawnee police say

A 17-year-old was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon following a dispute at an apartment complex near 67th Street and Nieman Road, police said.

Police responded to the 10900 block of 66th Street just after 2:30 p.m. to investigate an armed disturbance, according to the Shawnee Police Department.

Officers found the 17-year-old with non life-threatening gunshot wounds in the hand, arm and leg. He was taken to the hospital.

The teenager told police he met two people in the parking lot, went into their vehicle and that a “dispute occurred.”

The unknown suspects then left in a dark sedan, police said.

Yesenia Guereca, 25, said her mother-in-law and 6-year-old niece had just stepped out of their apartment and were in the hallway when shots were fired.

“All my mother-in-law remembers seeing was dust from the bullets passing through,” Guereca said. “And she almost got hit. Thank God that it didn’t happen.”

Anyone with information should call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

