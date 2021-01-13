3 hospitalized after Wednesday morning blaze at Kansas City apartment, officials say

Three people were hospitalized during an overnight apartment fire in Kansas City, officials said.

The Kansas City Fire Department received half a dozen calls of a fire in the 1100 block of Benton Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, said department spokesman Jason Spreitzer.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was already coming from the back of the four-story building, Spreitzer said. Fire started showing through the roof by 12:41 a.m.

One person sustained minor injuries when they jumped from a balcony to escape the blaze, Spreitzer said.

Three people were taken to the hospital, he added; one was listed in serious condition.

The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced, Spreitzer said. The Red Cross could not immediately be reached to provide the number of those displaced.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Kansas City is assisting the fire and police department in investigating the cause of the blaze, according to an ATF tweet.

.@ATFKansasCity Special Agent/ Fire Investigators are on the scene of an overnight apartment fire in the 1100 block of Benton, Kansas City, MO. Working with @KCMOFireDept and @kcpolice to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/4D9BNcDFxa — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) January 13, 2021

This is the second apartment fire investigated by the ATF in recent weeks in Kansas City. A national response team was called in to investigate an apartment fire that displaced about 30 families shortly after Christmas.