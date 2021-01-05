Grandview man charged after sodomy, kidnapping of woman that led to police standoff

Editor’s note: This report contains graphic material.

Jackson County prosecutors charged a Grandview man on Tuesday after he allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted and injected drugs into a woman, which led to a standoff with police on Monday.

Clinton R. Everhart, 46, faces two counts of first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Grandview police responded to the 13600 block of Cypress Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday. A woman came out of the home with a gun she had hidden from Everhart.

She told police she saw Everhart shot someone inside a vehicle in Kansas City. She said she was thrown on the floorboard, ziptied, and taken to a house in Grandview where there were three other men and possibly two other women.

At the house, the woman told police, Everhart allegedly injected drugs into her, tied her up and sexually assaulted her.

She said Everhart fell asleep at one point and she was able to hide two handguns and Everhart’s phone. She messaged her mother to tell her she needed help, took one of the guns with her and left, according to court documents. That gun, she told police, was used in the shooting.

A few hours later, three other people left the home. Police continued to negotiate for several hours in attempts to contact Everhart, who didn’t respond.

SWAT found Everhart in a crawl space under the home with a rifle next to him and he was arrested.

In 2016, Everhart was convicted in Buchanan County Circuit Court for possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents. In 2019, he was convicted of tampering with a motor vehicle in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors asked for a bond of $100,000.

A Kansas City detective later confirmed that a shooting victim was in critical condition, according to the probable cause statement.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. in north Kansas City, police said. The victim had a bullet in their head.

