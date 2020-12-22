Kansas City, Kansas, police release name of man killed in Sunday double shooting

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department on Tuesday released the name of a man who was killed in a Sunday evening double shooting.

He was identified as Robert L. Taylor, 34, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Grandview Boulevard where they found a woman who had been shot in the driveway and Taylor inside the home.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP