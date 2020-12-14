Grandview woman charged with fatally shooting teen during drug deal Sunday

A 21-year-old Grandview woman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old over the weekend.

Alexis Denise-Marie Fisher was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Matthew A. Hill Jr. Sunday in Grandview, according to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fisher, who was also charged with armed criminal action and delivery of a controlled substance, told police she shot Hill during a drug deal, court records show.

According to charging documents filed Monday, Grandview police were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 132nd block of Winchester Avenue.

There, police found Hill lying in front of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fisher, who was at the scene, told police she shot Hill with a 9 mm pistol which they later found in her car, according to charging documents. Detectives also found blood on Fisher’s hands and bloody fingerprints in her car.

A witness told police that Fisher went to the block to sell narcotics to Hill, charging documents show. The witness, who is not named, saw Fisher and Hill get out of their vehicles. Then they heard two gunshots.

Fisher told police that Hill planned to buy $140 of marijuana from her. When they met up, he got into her car. She said, according to court documents, that she was suspicious of Hill’s “movements,” and that she pulled out her gun. At that point Hill got out of the car and began running with the marijuana and money, Fisher told police. She then shot at him twice, charging documents show.

According to court records, Fisher told police she was ”shooting in the general area of him” in an attempt “to scare him, make him freeze up, drop it” so she could “get about my day.”

Fisher told police that she didn’t plan to shoot Hill, but rather to scare him. She added that she has “a 9 to 5 job” and that she “sells weed to make ends meet.”

Hill was declared dead at the hospital.

The prosecutor’s office is asking that Fisher’s bond be set at $250,000 cash.