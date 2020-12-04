Kansas City Star Logo
Victim kidnapped at Johnson County grocery store was taken to KC; police make arrest

Prairie Village police said a suspect has been arrested after person was kidnapped Wednesday from the parking lot of a grocery store, forced to drive to another location, and attacked.

The kidnapping occurred about 10:37 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee store at 7620 State Line Road, according to a news release Friday from the Prairie Village Police Department.

The kidnapper forced the victim to drive to a location in Kansas City, where he battered her and removed her from the vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Kansas City police later located the vehicle and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. They asked anyone with information to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

