Two arrested on Friday following police chase that ended in damaged patrol car

Two people are in police custody on Friday after a police chase that ended with the suspect putting his truck in reverse and ramming into the front of a patrol vehicle, police said.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Harrisonville Police Department officers who were chasing a Chevy truck northbound on Interstate 49 around 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A mile south of Peculiar, the release said, a deputy stopped the car using a Grappler device.

When the driver got out of the vehicle a passenger attempted to drive forward, the release said. When the Grappler prevented the driver from moving forward the passenger put the car in reverse and struck the patrol car, which the deputy was still in.

The driver, 44-year-old Jeramy T. Box of Kansas City, and the passenger, 23-year-old Bailey K. Allen of Harrisonville, were arrested on active warrants and have charges pending related to the chase, the release said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.