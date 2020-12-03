Kansas City Episcopal church calls for fundamental change to KCPD, asks chief to resign

A Kansas City Episcopal church has joined several local civil rights organizations calling for the termination of Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith and for “fundamental change” in the police department.

In statements, sent to the city council, Mayor Quinton Lucas, the police department and the Board of Police Commissioners, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church criticized the department’s handling of protests for racial justice and treatment of Black Americans.

The statement listed a series of suggested policies and called for changes to “eliminate the systemic racism and failed policing policies in the KCPD that are a major cause of excessive crime and racial discrimination in Kansas City.”

Additionally, the church said in a news release, copies of the statements were sent to KC area Black-lives organizations alongside an offer to support them in any way needed.

John Simpson, the chair of the church’s social justice ministry, said he hoped the move would prompt similar shows of support from other churches and predominantly white organizations. The statements, he said, were sent to many area churches.

“We certainly think that the white community has a large responsibility for correcting these problems particularly because the white community formed the police department that created all these problems,” Simpson said.

The Kansas City Police Department said Smith is aware of calls for his resignation.

“He understands that some people are pleased with his performance and some are not. He looks forward to leading us through these challenging times,” said KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina. “We remain committed to serving the citizens of Kansas City, included in that service is protecting all citizens fundamental rights- to include first amendment rights to free speech.”

The church listed several suggested changes for the department including:

The resignation or termination of Chief Smith

The creation of a citizens review board

The demilitarization of the police department

The institution of local control

Reduction of police contact with the public

Having agencies other than police respond to domestic violence, drug related crimes, homelessness, mental and physical health emergencies and minor traffic offenses.

“Substantially reduced” funding to the department.

In a news release, the church said that such actions are essential to eliminate systemic racism, killings and violence by officers.

In June, a coalition of civil rights groups which consisted of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the NAACP’s Kansas City chapter and MORE2, called for Smith’s resignation. Several other organizations have since echoed that demand.

Simpson said St. Mary’s chose to add their voice because of concerns over KCPD’s conduct, including the use of tear gas against protesters over the summer. Simpson said he was also aware of inequities in the criminal justice system after years working as a defense attorney.

“Based on their past acts of violence against Black Americans, it is no surprise that KC police failed miserably in how they handled the protests about the murder of George Floyd,” the statements said.