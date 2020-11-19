19-year-old charged in overnight fatal shooting in south Kansas City apartment

A Kansas City 19-year-old was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old in a south Kansas City apartment while police believe he was high on narcotics.

Graham Dill is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the Wednesday night death of Logan Shank in the Timber Lakes Apartment Homes in the 11300 block of Montgall Avenue, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to charging documents, Dill was in the apartment when police arrived shortly after 11 p.m. Police brought him to a transport vehicle and to police headquarters to be interviewed. During that time, police alleged, Dill was speaking in an “incoherent state,” pacing the room punching and kicking walls and commenting that he’d been “in an altercation,” saying someone had threatened to rob him and asking whether he’d “killed this kid.”

Believing Dill was under the influence of a narcotic, police did not interview him, records said.

Witnesses who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting told police that Dill and Shank were in one of the apartment’s bedrooms when they heard what sounded like a gunshot, prosecutors allege. None of the witnesses said they’d heard arguing or a physical altercation before the shooting.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police recovered a handgun, ammunition and spent shell casings from the apartment bedroom as well as a bag that appeared to contain psychedelic mushrooms, according to court records.

Prosecutors requested Dill be held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.