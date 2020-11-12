Kansas City police investigating Saturday evening death now determined to be a homicide

A man’s death Saturday evening is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were called to East 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday on an emergency medical services call. Officers found the victim unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Rodolfo Ibarra.

His cause of death was unclear at first, police said, but investigators later determined he died of injuries and his death was ruled a homicide. Police did not release information on the type of injuries Ibarra sustained.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

