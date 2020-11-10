KCPD outbreak leaves 18 officers recovering from COVID-19, more than 50 in quarantine

Eighteen police officers are recovering and another 54 remain in quarantine following a coronavirus outbreak at the Kansas City Police Department.

Those officers are among more than 130 who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman.

At the monthly Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Chief Rick Smith said infections in the department have been drastically rising in what he called a “large outbreak” that began last week.

The department’s coverage across the city has not been affected by the outbreak, but he remained concerned, he said.

“It’s a situation we’re monitoring closely, obviously daily,” Smith said.” We’re concerned for our employees.”

During public comments, one speaker told Smith his officers have contracted the virus because some do not wear masks while on-duty — something residents have pointed out on social media for months.

The department is staffed with more than 1,300 sworn officers, Drake said.