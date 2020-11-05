Kansas City man convicted of murder of Chinese missionary to spend 26 years in prison

A Kansas City man who was convicted of shooting and killing a Chinese missionary in 2018 while allegedly high on PCP was sentenced Thursday to 26 years in prison.

Curtrail Hudson was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court Thursday for second degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

In Feburary, a jury convicted the 20-year-old in a shooting spree that killed of Xindong Hao, 38, and injured two others in south Kansas City.

Hao had arrived in Kansas City the day before the shooting with his wife and four children, ages 2, 4, 6 and 8 at the time, to visit the International House of Prayer.

The missionary was returning to a friend’s home from the Christian evangelical mission’s headquarters on Aug. 1 when he was killed, his wife, Laura Hao said at the time.

Officers, prosecutors said, found Hao dead in front of a home near 113th and Bales., with several shotgun shells around him.

A second shooting victim was brought to the hospital and a third reported that they were shot while driving through the area.

Hudson told police he thought Hao was the accomplice of another man he had been arguing with, according to prosecutors. Investigators learned that man was one of the living shooting victims.

Hao was speaking on a cellphone when Hudson approached him, police said. Hudson told police he thought he heard Hao say, “He is right here” and believed Hao was “after him,” according to court records.

After Hao was shot, Hudson hit him multiple times with the butt of the shotgun, witnesses reported. One witness told police Hudson ran behind a truck and “continued to shoot” as he fled.

Witnesses, prosecutors said, saw Hudson throw a gun down a storm drain.