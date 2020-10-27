Leavenworth father charged with capital murder in death of two boys over the weekend

A Leavenworth father was charged Tuesday for allegedly killing two boys who were found dead in their home over the weekend.

Donald Jackson Jr., 40, was charged with one count of capital murder, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson is still in custody in Beckham County, Oklahoma, where he was arrested over the weekend after allegedly abducting his two young daughters after police found their older brothers dead Saturday. Jackson will eventually be extradited back to Kansas, Thompson said.

Thompson declined to say how the boys died or if investigators knew of a motive.

Amber Alerts were issued in multiple states after family members found the boys — 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 11-year-old Austin Jackson — dead at Donny Jackson’s home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road in rural Leavenworth.

Their younger sisters, 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson, were missing. Investigators believed Jackson abducted them.

Nearly six hours after the alerts went out, a black 2008 Honda Accord that matched the description of Jackson’s car was seen in Beckham County, Oklahoma. As the sun set, officers pulled Jackson over near Erick, Oklahoma, about 500 miles southwest of Leavenworth.

“It was just the right place at the right time to be sitting there,” the officer who pulled Jackson over told KFOR-TV.

Jackson appeared shocked he was stopped, the officer, Jonathan Burrow, told the television station. Burrow said he was just happy the girls were safe.

Before the alleged abduction, Jackson and his wife had been in the middle of divorce proceedings.

In the days after the boys were found, people left a toy giraffe and a bouquet of red, yellow and purple flowers near the home, which sits along a dirt road. Snow has since covered personal items, including bicycles and a toy kitchen set, in the lawn in front of the home.

No one answered the home’s door Monday.

As of Tuesday, Jackson did not have an attorney listed in Kansas court records who could be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.