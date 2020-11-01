Teenage girl, newborn daughter found safe after being taken at gunpoint in KCK

A teenage mother and her 2-week-old daughter were found safe Sunday afternoon after they forced into a minivan at gunpoint in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Aracely Arambula, 16, and her daughter, Bellanice Diaz, were forced into the vehicle Sunday morning after a disturbance with the child’s father and his brother, which prompted an Amber Alert, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Police initially said Arambula and her daughter were last seen leaving the area of Greeley Avenue and North 11th Street in a red, 2012 Honda Odyssey. It had a Kansas “In God We Trust” tag and a AR299 license plate number.

After the alert was issued in Kansas and Missouri, Arambula reached out to her family and informed them of where she was, police said. Officers then confirmed she and her daughter were safe in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

Initially, police said two suspects — Jacob Diaz, 21, and his brother, Julian Diaz, 23 — should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

In an email, Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, said there had not been any arrests as of Sunday afternoon. Police continued to investigate the situation, he said.

Authorities had asked anyone with information to call 913-573-6056 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.