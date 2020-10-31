One person injured, one in custody after overnight assault and police chase in KCK

One person is injured and another is in police custody after a suspected assault in Kansas City, Kansas, overnight.

After responding to the assault, an officer shot at a suspect vehicle before a car chase that ended at 62nd and State Avenue.

Shortly after 2 a.m. police responded to the 4700 block of State Avenue and found a man lying on the ground with blunt force head trauma that police initially believed was a result of a gunshot, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Police then saw two people run from the area and get into a vehicle. Officers, the release said, followed the car on foot to a dead-end street. As police waited for backup, the driver turned the car around and drove in the direction of the officer. The officer, the release said, attempted to get out of the vehicle’s way as the driver accelerated but ultimately, in fear of his life, shot at the car.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured, police said.

Officers then began a vehicle pursuit that ended at 62nd and State Avenue when the suspects’ car hit a pickup truck, police said.

The car’s passenger was taken into custody on scene. The driver, police said, fled on foot though “detectives believe they have now located the driver.”

Kansas City, Kansas, police did not immediately respond to questions about whether the individual believed to be the driver has been arrested.

The assault victim was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.