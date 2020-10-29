Missing Kansas City, Kansas, man found dead Thursday, police say

A Kansas City, Kansas, man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago was found dead Thursday.

Lamonte Marquez Jones, 26, was last seen on Oct. 16, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

After seeking public help finding him, police said, Jones was found dead Thursday.

Kansas City, Kansas, police did not immediately respond to questions regarding the circumstances of Jones’ death.

The department’s major case unit is investigating his death. Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

