Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Missing Kansas City, Kansas, man found dead Thursday, police say

A Kansas City, Kansas, man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago was found dead Thursday.

Lamonte Marquez Jones, 26, was last seen on Oct. 16, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

After seeking public help finding him, police said, Jones was found dead Thursday.

Kansas City, Kansas, police did not immediately respond to questions regarding the circumstances of Jones’ death.

The department’s major case unit is investigating his death. Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service