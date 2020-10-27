International judo competitor uses martial arts to disarm suspect in Kansas City

A Kansas City man used his professional martial arts training to disarm a man attempting to rob him Monday night, police said.

Josh Henges, of Kansas City, was walking home Monday evening when he felt someone grab his shoulder and press a gun against his back, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

Henges happens to have been a member of the USA Judo team. He told police he was heading back from a convenience store around 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Warwick Boulevard when a 20-year-old man came up behind him.

As Henges turned around, the young man held the gun up to Henges’ forehead and told him to hand over his possessions, according to the news release.

The judo competitor and Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor then grabbed the suspect’s shoulder and disarmed him.

“Henges said he was able to use his training to take the suspect to the ground and restrain him,” the release read.

He called 911 while holding the attempted robber down.

“He was in grabbing range of me,” Henges told police, according to the release. “You don’t have to hurt him. You just hold him in place, and there’s no permanent injury.”

Officers arriving at the scene found the young man pinned beneath Henges. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police later said the weapon was a BB gun. They are expecting charges to be filed soon, according to the Tuesday afternoon release.

“Henges said he has compassion for the suspect and hope he gets the help he needs,” the release read.