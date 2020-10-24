Jury convicts man of second-degree murder in February 2019 downtown KC shooting

A Jackson County jury on Friday convicted a man of second-degree murder in a February 2019 shooting outside a gas station in the Crossroads District.

Timothy R. Fernandez, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Feb. 5 fatal shooting of Michael Bryan near 17th Street and Grand Boulevard, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Surveillance video showed Fernandez and Bryan speaking before Bryan walked away. That’s when, according to court records, Fernandez pulled out a gun and shot Bryan in the back.

Fernandez was also seen in the video throwing a used tissue in the parking lot before the shooting. Police also recovered his fingerprints from a Q-tip box found in a backpack left in a nearby alley, as well as ammunition from the same caliber class as a bullet recovered from Bryan’s jacket, according to court records.

Fernandez was charged after DNA evidence and fingerprints linked him to the shooting.

A judge will sentence Fernandez on Dec. 10.

This was the first jury trial since the COVID-19 pandemic caused courthouse restrictions, according to the prosecutor’s office.