Girl hit by truck Sunday while riding bicycle in Independence in critical condition

A girl on a bicycle was critically injured overnight after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Independence, police said.

The bicyclist, a juvenile female, was hit by a truck just after midnight Sunday as she crossed U.S. 24 at North Noland Road on her bicycle, Sgt. Steven Boles, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said in a news release Sunday.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was heading east on the highway when it struck the girl.

The bicyclist was hospitalized with “significant injuries,” Boles said. Neither the driver nor passenger in the truck were injured.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The girl, whose name and age have not been released, remains in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the girl was crossing the intersection during a red light when she was struck. An investigation is ongoing.