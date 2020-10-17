Kansas City police ask for help searching for suspect in Thursday night homicide

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help searching for a suspect in a Thursday night killing.

The suspect, Nasario Martinez-Maciel, 23, is wanted for second-degree murder in a homicide in the 5200 block of Norledge Avenue.

He was last known to be in Kansas City, Kansas, in a tan 1997 Toyota Camry without license plates, police said. The vehicle’s front driver’s side quarter panel is a different color, and there’s discoloration on the driver’s side rear bumper, a different rear passenger wheel and tinted windows.

Police responded to the shooting around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told officers they heard gunshots and found a man and a woman shot inside their home, police said.

Raidel Chavez, 44, was killed. The female victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

The killing, Kansas City’s 156th of the year, eclipsed 2017’s record of 155 homicides, according to statistics tracked by The Star.

If you see the suspect or have information about his location, call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.