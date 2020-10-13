Crime
Kansas City area 17-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Clay County Monday
A Kansas City metro teenager was killed Monday in a single vehicle crash in Clay County, authorities said.
The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Monday near 112th Street, about half a mile east of Route A, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.
Benjamin Mundy, 17, of Liberty, was killed when the GMC truck he was a passenger in crashed, according to the highway patrol.
The driver, an 18-year-old from Kansas City, crested a hill and lost control of the truck, which ran off the side of the road, according to the report. The driver over-corrected as he tried to regain control of the truck, but the truck then skidded off the other side of the road, flipped and struck a tree.
Mundy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The teen driver was not injured, highway patrol said.
