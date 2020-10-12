Kansas City Star Logo
Suspect upset by Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Raiders points gun at victim: police

A suspect who was upset over the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders pointed a gun at a victim Sunday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers responded to the disturbance about 5 p.m. to the 300 block of South Mill Street, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The victim and witnesses said the suspect, upset over the 40-32 defeat at Arrowhead Stadium, pulled a gun on them.

A fight occurred. One of the witnesses tried to disarm the suspect, who fled the area, according to police.

Officers said they recovered a gun at the scene.

