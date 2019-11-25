Crime

Worker shot, another hit in head during robbery at Kansas City barbecue restaurant

Update: Police have corrected their statement to say one person was shot and another person struck in the head and injured.

Two employees were hurt during an attempted robbery Monday at a Kansas City barbecue restaurant, according to police.

One of the employees was shot, and another was stuck in the back of the head and injured, during a robbery about noon at Big T’s Bar B Q at 6151 Blue Parkway, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

A man entered the restaurant, tried to carry out a robbery and started shooting, police said. The man left and his location was not known.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

