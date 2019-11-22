Using Snapchat, man lures OP teen. He’s now sentenced for sexually motivated blackmail

A Michigan man was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for using Snapchat to blackmail an Overland Park teen, who sent him sexually explicit videos.

In September Martez Hurst, 22, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to sexually motivated blackmail.

Two charges of sexual exploitation of a child were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

As part of his sentence Hurst will be required to register as a sex offender. After he finishes his prison sentence he will be required to undergo a sex offender evaluation and spend 24 months on probation after he returns to Michigan.

Charging documents accused him of posing as a 17-year-old high school student on Snapchat to communicate with an Overland Park 16-year-old in January 2018.

Over the course of five months, the teen told investigators, she sent Hurst about 10 nude photos of herself. During this time Hurst allegedly repeatedly asked the teen to send sexually explicit videos. The teen declined.

In March 2018, Hurst told the teen that if she did not send him a video he would release her nude photos to the public, according to the affidavit in support of his arrest.

After police tracked the Snapchat account to Hurst’s Michigan home, he allegedly admitted to using the fake profile to communicate with about 20 women, using threats to coerce three into sending him videos.

