Michigan man blackmailed Overland Park teen over Snapchat, JoCo prosecutors say

A Michigan man is facing charges in Johnson County, where he is accused of using Snapchat to blackmail an Overland Park teen into sending him sexually explicit videos.

Martez Hurst, 22, is charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of blackmail. He allegedly told police he had committed similar crimes against three other women, according to court documents.

According to charging documents filed in court, Hurst began communicating with the 16-year-old online in January 2018. He was posing as a 17-year-old named Chris Robinson who attended a nearby high school.

In the span of 5 months, the teen said, she sent Hurst about 10 nude photos of herself. Eventually, court documents said, he began repeatedly asking her to send sexually explicit videos and she declined.

On March 2, 2018, the teen said, Hurst told her he would release her nude photos to the public if she did not send him a video by the end of the day.

Officers said the message contained explicit instructions on what the video needed to contain.

Police tracked the Snapchat account to the Michigan home of Hurst. When they reached him, he admitted to using the fake profile to communicate with about 20 women, including the Overland Park teen, according to court documents.

He told police he had threatened other girls and was able to get three to send him videos.

Hurst is scheduled to appear in court on September 27.