Remains found in Nebraska believed to be one of Wisconsin brothers shot in Missouri

Human remains discovered in a Nebraska stock trailer appear to be from one of two Wisconsin brothers who were fatally shot earlier this year on a northwestern Missouri farm, authorities said Monday.

A rancher found the remains Friday mixed with dirt in a plastic tub inside the trailer, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Platte, Nebraska. The rancher had just bought the trailer through an online ad from a seller in Missouri, said Roland Kramer, the department’s chief deputy.

“We believe it probably is one of the brothers,” Kramer said.

The remains were found at the ranch south of Hershey. Lincoln County officials seized the trailer as possible evidence, Kramer said. In a Facebook post, Lincoln County officials said investigators from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the remains could belong to the brothers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol flew to Lincoln County to seize the remains.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reporting missing July 21. Garland Nelson, a 25-year-old Braymer farmer who reportedly was involved in cattle business with the brothers, allegedly shot them, put their bodies in 55-gallon metal barrels, transported them to a pasture and burned the bodies with diesel fuel, according to court records.

Nelson has been in jail since July, when he was originally charged with tampering, accused of driving the brothers’ rental truck. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandonment of a corpse, among other offenses.

Nelson’s preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP