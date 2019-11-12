Executive director of public relations with the LS School District has left the district

Bronco SMART members talk with elementary students about avoiding harmful substances like illicit drugs and alcohol.

R-7 public relations director leaves for KC district

Kelly Wachel, who has been executive director of public relations with the Lee’s Summit School District since July 2018, has left the district for a job in Kansas City. Her last day was Nov. 8.

Wachel’s new position is chief marketing and communications officer for the Kansas City Public Schools.

This is not the first mid-year departure for the Lee’s Summit district this fall.

In October, the district announced that Dawn Smith had resigned as assistant superintendent of equity and student services to take a job in the North Kansas City School District. Two other R-7 administrators have assumed her duties.

In Wachel’s absence, former district spokeswoman Janice Phelan will return in a part-time role until a permanent replacement is found.

These kids are all about lunch

The Lee’s Summit School District’s Elementary Nutrition Council has chosen its officers for 2019-20. The group taste-tests lunch items, advises district menu planners and promotes nutrition education.

Emma K. Smith, a Highland Park fourth-grader, was elected president. Woodland Elementary fourth-grader Kendall Roscher is vice-president, and the secretary’s job went to Bennet Salva, an Underwood Elementary fifth-grader.

Bronco teens offer guidance to younger set

Members of the Bronco SMART club at Lee’s Summit North High School visited future Broncos at their elementary schools recently for Red Ribbon Week — a national effort in October that aims to keep kids away from drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

The teenagers met with the younger students to promote their Better Education about Resistance Strategies (BEARS) program, designed to reduce the likelihood of substance abuse.

The favorite activity for Bronco SMART officer Ally Lawrence is part of the second-grade curriculum, where students explore what they like about themselves. it’s a lesson in self-love that Lawrence says teens and adults should pay attention to.

“It’s nice to hear kids think nice things about themselves,” said Lawrence, a senior at Lee’s Summit North.

Lawrence and classmates Ryan McCain and Devin Allaman were three of dozens of high-schoolers who led BEARS lessons on topics such as bullying, tobacco, self-esteem and being a friend. Those three returned to Underwood Elementary School, which they had attended as children, and found some of the interactions poignant.

“Sometimes you get these nice stories from all these little kids,” McCain said. “Little kids aren’t filtered, really. It gives you some really good insight… it reminds you of what it’s like to be a kid.”

Abigail Shanahan wins SCA spelling bee

Seventh-grade student Abigail Shanahan emerged as the winner of this fall’s spelling bee at Summit Christian Academy.

Fourth-grader Leo Butler placed second, and second-grader Lyrica Arroya placed third.

Forty-five students in grades two through eight participated in the spelling bee, and 18 qualified for the Association of Christian School International district competition on Jan. 31 at Maranatha Christian Academy in Shawnee.

Game night benefits Pro Deo

A community game night scheduled for Nov. 15 will raise money for the Pro Deo Youth Center in Lee’s Summit, an organization that provides support and activities for teenagers.

“Game On!” will begin at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 S.W. Missouri 150. Adults can play giant-sized games like Operation, Plinko, Kerplunk, Jenga and Connect Four.

The cost, which includes appetizers and two game tickets, are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Extra game tickets and drinks can be purchased at the event. For more information and to register, visit prodeoyouthcenter.org and click on EVENTS.