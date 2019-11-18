Crime
Man killed in Friday double shooting in Independence is identified by police
Richard A. Denny, 34, of Kansas City, was the person killed in a double shooting Friday in Independence, according to police.
Officers found Denny and another victim about 6:50 a.m. while responding to a shooting in the 10600 block of East 15th Street South.
Denny and the other victim were taken to hospitals, where Denny was pronounced dead. Police said they were investigating his death as a homicide.
An updated condition on the other gunshot victim was not immediately available Monday.
Police provided no details of what led up to the shooting and no suspect information.
Denny’s death was Independence’s ninth homicide of the year. As of Monday, there have been 10 homicides this year in the city.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
