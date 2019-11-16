Former KC Chiefs player accused of Jackson County drug trafficking conspiracy

A former Kansas City Chiefs player, charged in August with illegally possessing firearms, now faces new charges related to a drug trafficking conspiracy in Eastern Jackson County, according to federal prosecutors in the Western District of Missouri.

A federal grand jury charged Saousoalii “Junior” Siavii Jr., 41, with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine, drug user in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Siavii appeared in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2004-05 but never made a start. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Before the NFL, Siavii played for the University of Oregon.

He was charged Wednesday under a sealed indictment alongside eight co-defendants. The indictment was unsealed Friday after the defendants were arrested.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The new indictment replaces Siavii’s prior charges of illegally possessing firearms.

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Saousoalii Siavii, Jr., also known as “Junior,” 40, of Independence, was charged with three counts of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms, according to federal prosecutors. The Kansas City Star

Each defendant in the case is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, a charge that carries up to life in prison. Some of his co-defendants also face additional charges relating to drugs and firearms.

▪ Marion “Doug” McRorey, 40; Isaac Butler, 34; Katie “Muñeca” Thompson, 25; Kristannie Casteel, 31 and Michelle Morris, 25, face no additional charges.

▪ Andrew “Drew” Tofaeono, 35, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

▪ Michelle Andrews, 37, is charged with drug user in possession of a firearm.

▪ James Leach, 39, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Details of the drug trafficking operation were not provided in court documents Friday.

The affidavit in support of Siavii’s arrest, filed in August, says Siavii has been arrested three times while in possession of illegal drugs and loaded firearms.

He was arrested in August, police said, as he was getting out of a Jeep Wrangler that had been reported stolen. He then struggled with officers.

According to the affidavit the 6-foot-5, 330 pound former lineman was tased twice as he fought with police. An officer eventually placed him in a neck restraint causing him to go unconscious long enough for police to handcuff him.

While he struggled, police said, a gun fell to the ground.

Searching Siavii’s backpack, officers found ammunition, 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, 12.2 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to prosecutors.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP