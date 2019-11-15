Man faces charges after truck crashes into Belton home, injuring 8-year-old girl

The Cass County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a man accused this week of crashing into a Belton home and fleeing the scene, according to a news release from police.

The wreck left an 8-year-old girl severely injured.

Cory Lionel Palmer Hansen, a Belton resident, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony, and driving in a careless and imprudent manner, a misdemeanor, in connection to the Nov. 14 incident, online court records show.

The Belton Police Department received a report of a vehicle crashing into a home around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Colbern Street.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Police said the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled from the scene after the wreck but was located and taken into custody.

The crash injured an 8-year-old girl, Lola Newell, who was watching Netflix in her room at the time, according to a statement from the family posted on GoFundMe. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The statement on the online fundraising page said the truck barreled through the side of the family’s home, damaging Lola’s room and the dining room. As of Friday night, the page had raised more than $2,000.

“Lola is 8 years old, and loves to sing and dance and do her makeup. She has a lot of physical therapy ahead of her, she is going to have to wear a back brace for a while. But she’s so strong and beautiful,” the statement on the page said. “We’re asking for donations, no matter the amount! To help with the house, and to buy Lola new stuff, since almost everything of hers was destroyed. Everyone is staying in a hotel until they find out what’s going to be happening with the house, so donations will go towards stuff for Lola, hotels, medical bills, any fees associated with this hardship.”

Charges were filed against Hansen on Friday, and bond was set at $25,000 cash. The case is pending in Cass County Circuit Court.

Police said additional charges are possible.

An attorney has not yet been listed in public records for Hansen.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP