4-year-old injured after vehicle crashes into Belton home, police say

The Belton Police Department was investigating Thursday night after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a home, injuring a 4-year-old who was inside the residence, according to a news release.

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Colbern Street.

Police said the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled from the scene after the wreck. A person who was thought to be the driver was located a short distance away and was taken into custody.

The 4-year-old who was inside the home at the time of the crash was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered to be serious, police said. The child’s condition was unknown late Thursday night.

No other injuries were reported.

The police department’s traffic division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 816-331-5522.

