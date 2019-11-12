Leavenworth County deputy pushes woman to ground outside jail, loses peace license

A Leavenworth County sheriff’s deputy lost his peace officer’s license and spent 30 days on probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor battery in July, according to records obtained by The Star.

Bradley Sibold allegedly pushed a woman to the ground while working as a booking sergeant at the Leavenworth County Detention Facility in June 2018, according to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officer’s Standards and Training.

His license to serve as a police officer in Kansas was formally revoked on Oct. 29.

Sibold was escorting a woman out of the jail who had become belligerent while she was being fingerprinted, according to the records.

When they reached the building’s exit, Sibold allegedly threw the woman’s belongings on the ground and pushed her when she tried to come back inside.

He was charged with misdemeanor battery and pleaded no contest in December.

According to the records, Sibold stopped working for the Sheriff’s Department on June 14, 2018, two days after he was criminally charged.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke told The Star on Tuesday that Sibold’s employment was terminated because of the incident. The Sheriff’s Office, he said, investigated the incident and turned it over to the county attorney for prosecution.

“The behavior on that morning exhibited by Deputy Sibold was uncharacteristic but nevertheless serious, and I think we took the right steps to address it,” Dedeke said.

