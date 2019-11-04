Kansas City man charged with driving drunk during January crash that killed one

A Kansas City man has been charged with driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a man in January.

Court documents allege that Paul C. Dowdell, 39, had a blood alcohol concentration of .295. The legal limit is .08.

On Jan. 5, Dowdell was driving a black Cadillac Eldorado on Interstate 470 near Interstate 49, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Cadillac crossed a lane divider and struck a tractor trailer. The truck traveled over a guardrail, re-entered the highway and crashed into a concrete barrier.

The truck driver, Daniel Shafer, was ejected. He died the next day.

Dowdell left the hospital against medical advice before an officer arrived, the prosecutor’s office said.

On Saturday, he was stopped by Kansas City police for allegedly failing to remain stopped at a red light.

Court records show Dowdell has had two prior convictions in Missouri for driving while under the influence.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.

An attorney for Dowdell was not yet listed on the case.

