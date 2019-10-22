Missouri
Drunk driver caught going 110 mph – with three young kids in car, Missouri cops say
A Missouri mancaught speeding 110 mph was charged with drunken driving, police say.
He also had young children in the car, media outlets report.
Justin W. Pike, 33, was pulled over for speeding Sunday night on Interstate 29 in Buchanan County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. When troopers talked to Pike, they could smell alcohol on his breath and noticed he had bloodshot eyes, KQTV reported.
Pike had three kids in the vehicle, ages 2, 4, and 10, the St. Joseph News-Press reported.
Pike, of St. Joseph, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, according to court records. He was released from jail on $5,000 bond.
